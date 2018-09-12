Galleries
Frazier History Museum Preview Party
September 12, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Donors and sponsors got a first glimpse at the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center and the Spirit of Kentucky Exhibition at Frazier History Museum on Aug. 29. Guests experienced the exciting new exhibit before it opened to the public on Aug. 30.
-
Jeff Crowe, Mike and Jill Hawkins with Colleen Thomas.
-
Janice Carter Levitch, Edward Heavrin and Sarah Levitch.
-
Eileen and Mac Brown.
-
Tori and Austin Doughty.
-
-
-
Rashae Jennings and Dixie Hibbs.
-
-
Mac Brown, Eric Gregory, Mayor Greg Fischer and President and CEO of the Frazier History Museum Penny Peavler.
-
George Gatewood with Longwood Antique Woods that created the wooden floors for the exhibit and Haley Harris.
-
Bob Stewart and Amanda Storment.
-
Lilian Brislen and George Butter.
-
Chase Sanders.
-
Autumn, Bruce and Joyce Nethery with Jeptha Creed Distillery.
-
William and Malcolm Kelly. William will be attending his 75th Derby this year.
-
Anthony Gilmer, Megan Thoben and Darrell Watson.
-
Tom and Joanna Nugent with Jina and Scott Scinta.
-
-
Ron and Deb Murphy (Board Member for the Frazier Museum) with John Johnson and Paula Hale.
-
Lara Simon and Lisa Higgins.
-
Mayor Greg Fischer, Eric Gregory, Mac Brown and Penny Peavler.
-
Mayor Greg Fischer, Mac Brown and Eric Gregory.
-
Mac Brown, Eric Gregory, Mayor Greg Fischer and Penny Peavler.
-
Dee Ford with Angel's Envy and Jeff Crowe with Heaven Hill.
-
Communications Director for UK College of Agriculture Food and Environment Laura Skillman and Senior Direcor Of Philanthropy at UK College Of Agriculture Food and Environment Pamela Gray.
-
Erica Fields, Jackie and Alan Singleton with Patience Fields.
-
John Johnson, Brad and Becky Phillips with Winnie Green.
-