+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Four Roses Blues Brews & BBQs
July 25, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
The food was hot and the music was smokin’ at the Four Roses Blue, Brews & BBQ Festival on July 20 and 21. Concert goers enjoyed a variety of New Orleans and Memphis-style blues and pit barbeque. Performing bands included Blues and Greys, Little T&A, the Stella Vees and more.
-
Stefanie Peer and Mike Lane.
-
-
Lindsay Mullen and Ashley Maupim.
-
Bill Moran and Leslie Witten.
-
-
Brian and Tiffani Tyler.
-
Katie, Jean and Mark Deignan.
-
Ted Boyd, George Frazier and John Ison.
-
Jim Miles, Bob Mayes and Steve Fawbush.
-
Aral Michalow and Jessica Bush.
-
Bronson, Bryce, Randy, Lisa and Breelyn Corpus.
-
Clay and Suzan Meredith.
-
Rick and Anita Kranz with Stacy Reed and Scott McCoy.
-
-
-
-
Katie Washbish, Gary Hoza, Vicki Haytchouk and Chad Waits.
-
Michael Ann and Pat Coomes.
-
Maria Ryan and Eric Koenig.
-
Barbara Cruz and Abby Iglesias.
-
Allison and Meaghan Williams.
-
Bill and Lisa. (*Note:Didn't want to give last names*)
-
Marie and Keith Toole.
-
Faye Katz and Brooklyn Reinhardt.
-