Featured Posts > Galleries
Formal Investiture of Jessica A. Moore
August 23, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Family, friends and colleagues gathered in the jury pool room at Jefferson County Judicial Center for the ceremonial swearing in of the Honorable Jessica Moore. Judge Moore was appointed to the office of District Judge for the 30th Judicial District, Division 11 by Governor Matt Bevin.
-
Former Judge Jim Shake.
-
Former Judge Jim Shake.
-
Former Judge Jim Shake.
-
Former Judge Jim Shake addresses Jessica Moore, her family and the guests.
-
-
Father Shane Duvall.
-
District Attorney Tom Wine.
-
Jessica Moore.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
Chief Judge Anne Haynie.
-
Jessica Moore being sworn in.
-
Jessica Moore being sworn in.
-
Jessica Moore being sworn in.
-
Jessica Moore speaks to her guests.
-
Jessica Moore speaks to her guests.
-
Jessica Moore speaks to her guests.
-
Jessica Moore speaks to her guests.
-
Jessica Moore speaks to her guests.
-
Jessica Moore speaks to her guests.
-
-
-
-
Judge Sheila Collins and Assistant County Attorny Amy Benovitz.
-
Chief Judge Anne Haynie and Judge Angela McCormick Bisig.
-
Lisa Stemler, Angela McCormick Bisig and Joyce Meyer.
-
Jim Murphy, Jim and Cindy Philpott and Amy Hulbert.
-
Judge Jennifer Wilcox and Former Judge Jim Shake.
-
-
-
-
Judges Sara Nicholson, Tara Hagerty and Denise Clayton.
-
Judges Anne Delahanty and Angela Johnson and Alicia Gomez.
-
Mark Miller, Tom WIne and Erwin Robert.
-
Stephany Hunter and Mauricus Lofton.
-
Susan, Bob and Leonard Meyer, Mary Lou Mayhall and Teresa Meyer.
-
Judge Deborah Deweese, Julie Hayes, Karyssa Wilson and Nancy Crothers.
-
Scott Barton, Judge Eric Haner, Evan Spalding and Logan Sims.
-
Susan Moore, Evan Spalding, Judge Jessica Moore and Mary Lou and Leonard Meyer.
-
Susan Moore, Evan Spalding, Judge Jessica Moore and Mary Lou and Leonard Meyer.
-
Susan and Judge Jessica Moore.
-
-
-
-
-
-