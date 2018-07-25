+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Flyover Film Festival Pre-Flight Reception
July 25, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Local filmmakers and cinephiles celebrated the launch of the 2018 Flyover Film Festival at 21c Museum Hotel on July 17. Guests learned more about the eight films featured this year, all of which have connections to Kentucky.
Karen Gillenwater with 21c and board member of the Louisville Film Society Nancy Tafel.
Actor Rich Williams, Jan Grayson and Celeste Fisher.
Director of Body Swap Tim Morton, Glenda Yascone, actor and writer for Body Swap Jimmy Kustes and Faith Yascone.
Jackson Kinkead and Cinthia Murguia.
Brian and Cam Ly Keenan.
Soozie Eastman.
Daisy Borders and Abi Van Andel.
Kay Coyte, cinema curator for the Speed Dean Otto and film editor Ben Daughtrey.
Graham Shelby, Executive Director of LFS Soozie Eastman and Mayor Greg Fischer.
Shane Taylor, Kris Pettit and Matthew Coleman.
Laura Blandford and Debra Lively.
Philip Georgious, Scott and Belkis Niswonger with David Shorten and Carol Kulp-Shorten.
Glenda Yascone, Josh Johnson and Faith Yascone.
Taylor Springelmeyer, Josh Johnson and Jessica Adams.
Micaela and Mike O’Skura.
Larry and Carol Perkins.
Bob Uhl, Greg Zahradnik and Rebecca Dail.
Connan Bell and Tom Teasley.
Roscoe Lindsay-Bruns and Stephanie Lindsay.
Mary Anne and Bill Arnold.
Julian Rippy and Alli Ryan
Nancy Erwin, Greg Gapsis and Kay Milem.
