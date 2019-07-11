Galleries
Flyover Film Festival Pre-Flight Reception
July 11, 2019
Movie buffs celebrated the upcoming Flyover Film Festival at 21c Museum Hotel on July 10. The Louisville Film Society will present the festival July 21-26 with films featuring ties to Kentucky.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Karen Gillenwater, Andrea Fisher and Sunshine Flagg.
-
Roy Taylor and Jamila Smith.
-
Howard Katison and Renita Johnson-Leva.
-
Olivia McDaniels, Nicole Volz and Sam Taylor.
-
Chad Law and Kenneth Burke.
-
-
Matt Coleman and Kris Pettit.
-
Aijaz Yazdani, Nancy Tafel, Gill Holland, Soozie Eastman, Urooj Yazdani, and David Crites.
-
Rashida, Urooj and Aijaz Yazdani.
-
Soozie Eastman and Lauren Argo.
-
Gill Holland, Nancy Tafel, Sherman Brown and Shane Taylor.
-
Lori Brown and Cheryl Abrao.
-
Jan Grayson and Tom Morton enjoying the popcorn.
-
Cheryl and Sebastian Abrao.
-
Uroooj Yazdani, Micah Chandler and Delene Taylor.
-
Kay Coyte and Cora Brown.
-
Aiyzik and Edgar Migirov.
-
Mike Dicenso, Patricia Ballard and Matt Coleman.
-
Herschel Zahnd and Megan Massie Ware.
-
Will Spillman, Bret Hopkins and Devin Bundrent.
-
Kevin and Anna Heuke.
-
Nina Rosenberg and Andrea Ahl.
-
Natalie Finson and Josh Johnson.
-
-
Hi-fives for popcorn!
-
Chris Taylor, Gill Holland and Sherman and Kaitlyn Brown.
-
Mark Rabinowitz, Doug Abel and Urooj Yazdani.
-