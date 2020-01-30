Galleries
Flowers for Robert Opening Night
January 30, 2020
Local artists honored and celebrated the life of Robert Streeter with a gallery opening at Susan’s Florist on the evening of Jan. 24. Robert passed away in 2018 when he was hit by a car while walking home from a family birthday. Artists participating in “Flowers for Robert” include Joe McGee, Penny Sisto, Moonhe Baik and several others. The gallery is open at Susan’s Florist until Feb. 20.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Molly and Nancy Schoenhoff, Amy Streeter, Paula Schoenhoff, Emily Iliff and Peggy Schoenhoff.
-
Nancy Schoenhoff, Amy Streeter, Paula Schoenhoff, Emily Iliff and Peggy Schoenhoff.
-
Stuart, Edward, Margaret, Amy and JR Streeter.
-
Artists in the Flowers for Robert Pop Up Gallery.
-
-
-
Amy Streeter, Amanda Zilka with her piece titled Showers of Compassion, Stephanie Barnett and Gina Watson.
-
Lori Kubach and Amy Streeter.
-
-
Tonya Abeln, Amy Streeter, Alexandra Hepfinger and Margaret Streeter.
-
Tonya Abeln, Amy Streeter and Alexandra Hepfinger.
-
-
-
Lynelle Nordloh, Joey Blake and Peggy Schoenhoff.
-
Mary Newby Amy Streeter and Caroline Knop.
-
-
-
John Shaver, Valerie J. Smith and Karl Victor.
-
-
JR and Amy Streeter.
-