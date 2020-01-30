Flowers for Robert Opening Night

Local artists honored and celebrated the life of Robert Streeter with a gallery opening at Susan’s Florist on the evening of Jan. 24. Robert passed away in 2018 when he was hit by a car while walking home from a family birthday. Artists participating in “Flowers for Robert” include Joe McGee, Penny Sisto, Moonhe Baik and several others. The gallery is open at Susan’s Florist until Feb. 20.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington