Galleries
Fitness & Fashion at Finn’s
July 12, 2017
Some of Louisville’s favorite fitness instructors modeled fitness and athleisure wear looks from Modern Elegance, B.You, Dress & Dwell and Patti G’s Tennis Plus at Finn’s Southern Kitchen. Proceeds from the fashion show and the three-course dinner were donated to Cure CF, Inc.
Photos by John Sodrel.
-
Chelsea Grider and KaiLee Viehland.
-
The evening's signature cocktail courtesy of Infinium Spirits.
-
Ashley Zeppa and Alexander Carnevale.
-
Felicia Cox, Melissa Boone and Erica McDowell.
-
Models Alexandra Foushee and Elizabeth Spears.
-
-
Model Heather Yurko.
-
Model Samantha Huber.
-
Model Rashna Carmicle.
-
Model Stephanie Bristow.
-
Model Morgan Haley.
-
Model Paloma Thacker.
-
Model Brittany Swan.
-
-
Model Cathy Shircliff.
-
-
Emcee Miranda Popp.
-
Model Rashna Carmicle.
-
Model Morgan Haley.
-
Stephanie Falk and Julie Mays.
-
Caitlin Karaffa and Sarah Cupkovic.
-
Finn's Southern Kitchen Owner Steve Clements and B.YOU Fitness Co-Owner Levi Bristow.
-
Model Stephanie Bristow.
-
Model Elizabeth Spears.
-
Dress & Dwell Buyer Britni Knable and Owner Amanda Mulvene.
-
Emcee Miranda Popp and model Paloma Thacker.
-
Model Elizabeth Spears.
-
Tamme, Alexandra and Jenna Foushee.
-
Model Cathy Shircliff.
-
Model Samantha Huber.
-
Andrew Yurko, Brittney Porter, James Ryan, Jenna Zutt and Krista Alexander.
-
Free Spirit Delicacies Owner, whose jewelry was used for the show, Elise Dixie Jane, Isabella Nischwitz and Nora Dowell.
-
Models Cathy Shircliff, Stephanie Bristow and Brittany Swan, Emcee Miranda Popp, models Paloma Thacker and Elizabeth Spears, show stylist and Primp Style Lounge Owner Shannon Kessler, and models Alexandra Foushee, Morgan Haley, Rashna Carmicle, Samantha Huber and Heather Yurko.
-