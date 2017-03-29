Galleries
Fillies, Lilies & Botox
March 29, 2017
Vibrant Med Spa in Crestwood hosted a pre-Derby party cleverly titled Fillies, Lilies & Botox on March 23. Party guests had special access to exclusive product and service specials, hors d’oeuvres and specialty Derby cocktails, incredible raffle prizes, swag bags, shopping for hats from The Mysterious Rack Kentucky (Olivia Griffin) and jewelry by Summer Eliason.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Andrea Walt and Elisa Karem.
Vibrant Med Spa staff members: Erica Chowning
APRN, FNP-C, Aesthetician Shelby Zollman,and Director of Client Services. Melissa Ballinger.
Jennifer Maiden, Ericka Supplee, Sara Shovlin and Kassie Winburn.
Aundrea Schippers and Melanie Grady.
Gina and Kelly Kincaid.
Julie Barchfelz and April Mefford.
Judi Wagner and Melanie Grady.
Janet Weeden.
Summer Eliason and Shari Baughman
Cindy Dunn and Nina Marshall.