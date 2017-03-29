Vibrant Med Spa in Crestwood hosted a pre-Derby party cleverly titled Fillies, Lilies & Botox on March 23. Party guests had special access to exclusive product and service specials, hors d’oeuvres and specialty Derby cocktails, incredible raffle prizes, swag bags, shopping for hats from The Mysterious Rack Kentucky (Olivia Griffin) and jewelry by Summer Eliason.

Photos by Bill Wine.