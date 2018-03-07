+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Fifth Annual Oscar Watch Party
March 7, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Cinephiles took part in this Academy Award-worthy event at Copper & Kings on March 4. Guests walked the red carpet, competed in the ballot competition and watched the live broadcast of the Oscars. Big winners of the night included “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
-
Tina Thomas and Glenn Gail.
-
-
Tyler Ahl and Nikko.
-
Karen Davi, Andrea, Nikko and Tyler Ahl and Abi Van Andel.
-
Jonathan Lewis, Brianne Kelly and Maria K Beckman.
-
Debbie Franklin and Danny Janisse.
-
Dennis Erwin, Lisa Burns, Benjamin Madrid and Beth Hall.
-
Linda Eastman and Janie Kasse.
-
Eric and Trisha Siegelstein.
-
Linda and Soozie Eastman and Janie Kasse.
-
LFS Executive Director Soozie Eastman.
-
Stella and Phillip Georgious, Tom Dunbar and William LaMaster, Jr.
-
Danielle Bramblett, Nancy Tafel and Kevin Bramblett.
-
-
Emcees Kirby Adams and Christine Fellingham.
-
Soozie Eastman addresses the guests.
-
Christine Fellingham and Kirby Adams.
-
Anne and Archie Borders, Mo Hunzicker and Jeff Underhill.
-
-
Matt and Kelly Montgomery and Cathy and Doc Smith.
-
Tanya and Chelsea Trammell.
-
Shannon Kessler and Brittany Swan.
-
Faith Yascone and Aaron Plevan.
-
Madison Ewing and Jason Schmidt.
-
Love and Faith Yascone.
-
Carrie Davis, Debby King and Jessica Fryrear.
-
Andre Wilson and Janie Kasse.
-
Andre Wilson and Sheldon Burton Tomes.
-
Jennie Richardson, Sheldon Burton Tomes and Janie Kasse.
-
Jennie Richardson, Sheldon Burton Tomes and Janie Kasse.
-
Kevin Hulsey and Miranda Popp.
-
Dustin Hensley and Ryan Cox.
-
Khalil Batshon and his desserts.
-
Kevin Hulsey, Miranda Popp, Janie Kasse and Jennifer Chu.
-
Dave Bell and Ashley Olson.
-
Joe Steier, Gill and Augusta Holland, Soozie Eastman, Sony Steier, Julie Diamond, Shannon Cogan, Daniel Diamond and Kendall Cogan.
-
Mike Tomes and Jennie Richardson.
-
Wendy and John Anzalone and Abby Jackson.
-
Kendall and Shannon Cogan.
-
Julie and Daniel Diamond and Sony Steier.
-
Sony Steier, Shannon Cogan, Julie Diamond and Janie Kasse.
-
Sony Steier, Julie Diamond, Andre Wilson and Janie Kasse.
-
Julie Lohnes and songriter Roy Ruiz Clayton whose song is in the Oscar nominated "Big Sick."
-