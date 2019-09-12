Galleries
Field & Fork
September 12, 2019
The seventh annual Field & Fork benefiting the Parklands of Floyds Fork took place on Sept. 7 at the Brown-Forman Silo Center. The delightful celebration of philanthropy, food and music included dinner provided by Ladyfingers Catering, entertainment from the Derby City Dandies and stargazing at the Afterglow Lounge.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Jan Grayson with Sunny and Kevin Lynch.
-
Sandy "Gugu" Gulick.
-
David James with Cathe and Dan Dykstra.
-
Giampaolo Bianconcini with Donna and Don Wolz.
-
-
D.J. and Jessica Leisl.
-
Hunter Collins and Mariah Kline.
-
Hunter Collins and Mariah Kline.
-
Eric Clark and Danielle Perkins.
-
Pamela and Daniel Lawson with Paul and Lynette Masterson.
-
Frankie Steele and Britany Baker.
-
Kristin Kidwell and Sarah Riggle.
-
Brandon and Ashley Quinlan.
-
Randy and Liz Chappell, Deena and Joseph Neimat, LouAnn Atlas and Ryan Coady.
-
Steve Gault and Susan Walker.
-
Diane Medley and Prewitt Lane.
-
Mary Jude and Scott Kuiper with Annette Schnatter and Linda Hall.
-
Mark and Heather Preston.
-
Nancy Laird and Liz Chappell.
-
Charley Farnsley and Mac Ricketts.
-
Mac Ricketts with Emily and Weston Adams.
-
Sarah and Kyle Ludden with Maggie Jones.
-
Jeff and Mo Underhill with Doug Whyte and David Wood.
-
David Wood, Blair Shelby and Beth and Doug Peabody.
-
Patrick and Helen-Grace Ryan, Jay Jones, Emilie Delehanty and Jill Lindvall.
-
Brad and Ann Swope with Brenda and Terry Sullivan.
-
Kathryn and Todd Gardner.
-
Courtney and Chris Hayden with Jill Ricketts.
-
Kendall Purcell and Carson Stewart.
-
Eric and Lisa Salthe.
-
Terry Sullivan and Matthew McClellan.
-
Spencer Heuke with Alyssa and Sam Gillespie.
-
Cathy and David Hance with Gerald and Maddie Heuke.
-