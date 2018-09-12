+ Carousel Post > Galleries

Field & Fork 2018

September 12, 2018

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

On Sept. 8, The Parklands of Floyds Fork held its annual fundraising event at the Brown-Forman Silo Center. The event included a cocktail reception in the Hockensmith Barn, three-course dinner by Ladyfingers Catering and the Afterglow lounge presented by Butchertown Grocery.

  • Scott Neff and Michelle Wells.

  • Lisa and Eric Salthe.

  • Kathy, Joe, Sarah, Kayla and Aaron Daley and Sam Stewart.

  • Barry and Larie Allen with Carol James.

  • Frank, Julie and Kimberly Peabody.

  • Liz and Jackson Andrews.

  • Olivia Stivers, Krista Duckett, Kathy Davis and Kellie Beckman.

  • Regina Amundson and Mike Nielsen.

  • Sherri and Rusty Craig.

  • Hiram and Terry Ely.

  • Blair Klayko, Margaret, Luke and Sharon Schmidt.

  • Lisa and Paul Jardina.

  • Wendy Sirchio, Mac Thompson and Stewart Lussky.

  • The Hoffmans.

  • Daniel and Deborah Coyle, The Hoffmans and Teresa and Joe Kelley.

  • Brendan and Amy Cahill.

  • Mark Anderson and Bobby Benjamin.

  • Mary Bellino and Karen Shpilberg.

  • Becky and Bill Meyer with Shawn and Jim Stevison.

  • Charles and Carol Hebel.

  • Hiram and Terry Ely with Andrea and David Bates.

  • Steve and Pam Katlett.

  • Dwight and Rebecca Maddox.

  • Molly Hanrahan, Nic Christansen and Rebecca Rego.

  • Arif and Isha Nazir.

  • Barbara Juckett and Kasey Maier.

  • Liz Bingham and Laura Snyder.

  • Tanner Roberts, Trey Morris and Tony Crouch.

  • JP and Laura Snyder.

  • Angela and Ben Shinabery.

  • Carrol Browning and Winston Miller.

  • Marcy and Bruce Culbreth.

  • Becky Beam Blossom and Sallie DiLaura.

  • Janice Neely, Rita Bloomer and Walter Neely.

  • Prewitt Lane and Diane Medley.

  • Michelle Wells, Marc Varner and Mary Nixon.

  • Anita and Ryan Poynter with Cissy Musselman.

  • Karen Lawrence, BJ Pagano and Betty Oliver.