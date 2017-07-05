Carousel Post > Galleries
Fête de la Musique
July 5, 2017
On June 21, Louisville’s inaugural Fête de la Musique (Celebration of Music) took place throughout the day and night around downtown. In celebration of the French holiday and the longest day of the year, guests gathered at the Brown Hotel’s rooftop garden to enjoy drinks and a performance by a jazz ensemble and local musician Carly Johnson.
PHOTOS BY JAMES EATON.
LaDonna Nicolas and Larry Shapin with Jessica Yu.
Paul III, Karen and Paul Casi II.
Ali Edelstein and Adam Staniszeski.
Cecilia Huerta-Lauf and Adrian Lauf with Andrea Daigle and Julia Noone.
Christie Rothgerber and Julie Borders.
Bill Elder, Jan Anderson and Maria Eckerle.
Sondra and Julius Wilkerson.
Jim Beggan with Yelena Hagan, Terri Holtz and Lelia Lawson.
Caroline Miller, Sally Meilun, Zdravko Dimitrov and Natalie Miller.
Caroline Pike and Abbie Gilbert.
Keely Burns, Margaret Glaser and Margaret Cunningham.
Carolyn Makk, Paul Klein and Suzanne Enriquez Dougherty.
Jonathan Bailey and Adrianne Blair.
Tiffany Bovard and Abby Shue.
