Fête de la Musique
June 27, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Louisvillians celebrated the summer solstice with a taste of Paris at Fête de la Musique on June 21. Presented by Alliance Francaise de Louisville in conjunction with the Louisville Downtown Partnership, the event hosted live musical performances at Fourth Street Live! and throughout the city. The celebration also welcomed street musicians to claim a piece of sidewalk for themselves.
Nancy Otto, Harin, Hawon, Hayul and Hayoung Oh.
NouLou Chamber Players.
NouLou Chamber Players.
NouLou Chamber Players.
NouLou Chamber Players.
Milenio.
Jennifer Goodman, Briana Kinkead and Laura Shine with Louisville Public Media with President of Alliance Francaise Gregg Ferris.
Angie Rowton-Gonzalez and Andrea Valarezo.
Milenio.
Andrea Valarezo and Angie Rowton-Gonzalez.
Angie Rowton-Gonzalez and Andrea Valarezo.
Arjan Manwani. (Note* woman didnt want to give name)
Arjan Manwani. (Note* woman didnt want to give name)
Angie Rowton-Gonzalez (Note*man didnt want to give name).
(Note*Neither wanted to give names)
Milenio.
Brandon Stewart, Corum Sanford and Aaron Whitt.
(Note*Neither wanted to give names)
Demarrion and Tallsheia.
Milenio.
Jael and Sean Harrington.
NouLou Chamber Players.
Starr and Emily Steinbach.
Harin Oh.
Daniel Gilliam with 90.5 WUOL.
