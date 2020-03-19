Galleries > _ > Society

Festival Unveiled

March 19, 2020

Presented by Citizens Union Bank and Four Roses Bourbon, the Kentucky Derby Festival’s kickoff event took place at Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center on March 5. 

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • Kathy Washington, Christina Scotland and Mache Wright.

  • 2020 KDF Royal Court Leah Hazelwood, Gia Combs, Hannah Edelen, Hannah Robb and Molly Jett.

  • Chris Martini, Zach Fisher and Catherine Vish.

  • Janet Birch and Teri O’Daniel with Jim and Cecie Chadwell.

  • Kelly Hanna Carroll, Heather Peters, Louis Peters and Beckie Ennis.

  • Roy and Kathy Potts with Kentucky Derby Festival president and CEO Matt Gibson.

  • Evan and Kayla Hafling with Russ and Britney Renbarger.

  • Gordon and Marilyn Duke.

  • Susan Moore and Carol Nord.

  • Jocelyn Gordon and Linda Williams.

  • Casey McKinney beside his design for the official 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival poster.

  • Debbie Roberson and Natasha Collins.

  • Glenn Gail and Tina Thomas.

  • Eric Clark, Jo Anne Triplett, Marsha Blacker and Elizabeth Knapp.

