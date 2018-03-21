Galleries
Festival Unveiled
March 21, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
The first Kentucky Derby Festival event of 2018 took place at Mellwood Arts Center on March 15. The night gave guests the opportunity to purchase tickets to upcoming KDF events as well as merchandise and official posters. Guest were also able to witness the annual Four Roses Rose Julep Recipe Contest.
-
Arabell and James Styrlander and Sue Hutson.
-
Tyler Bliss and Sandy Griffiths.
-
Leslie Broecker, Mike Ziemianski and Rip Hatfield.
-
Karen Kaelin, Greg Kaelin, Julianna Oliger, Jamie Friedman, Robyn Carter, Teresa Storck and the best side of Billie Trent.
-
-
Elizabeth Peake of Peake Ties.
-
Doreen Barnhart DeHart and Jeaneen Barnhard with the soon to be owner of their original painting that is the KDF Poster, Mary Casey.
-
Zach Fisher and Taylor Young.
-
Jeff English, Gary Stinson and Jennifer Morgan.
-
Deb Rayman.
-
Jon Davis and Kayla Timmons.
-
Kenny Schindler demonstrates proper pinky out mini cocktail drinking form.
-
Chris Saylor and Rhonda Speaker.
-
Chelsea Hall and Ann Linton Smith.
-
Felisha Massey, Christina Summers, Kenny Schindler and Robyn Cottier.
-
Sherman and Jan Minton , Jeff English, Rip Hatfield, Mike Shea and Tom Holderfield.
-
Tracey Hubbuch, Rhea Butze, Babs Stone
-
Jayme Perez and Chandra Jones.
-
Rebecca Aldammad of Cellar Door Chocolates.
-
Marita Willis and Lana Albright.
-
Christine Rieser, Craig White, Aaron Butler and THE Norris Hamilton.
-
KDF Princesses Caroline Will, Tara Dunaway, Morgan Redmond and Katie Bouchard.
-
Stephanie Fish of Norton Sports Health, Stephanie Sturgeon and Chris Powell.
-
Joseph Hoben and Keri Smith.
-
Tina Rothrock and Rick Price.
-
John Lang, Trish Osborn, Kathy Bingham, Merilyn Coslow and Barbara Porter.
-