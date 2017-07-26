Galleries
Festival Sunday Brunch
July 26, 2017
Forecastle goers fueled up for the last day of music by sailing over to Buckhead Mountain Grill on the river in Jeffersonville for Sunday brunch. A Forecastle wristband earned 20 percent off the brunch buffet and Buckhead proudly donated 10 percent of brunch sales to The Forecastle Foundation.
Photos By Bill Wine.
-
Chris and Krista Oaks with Shaun Davidson.
-
Morgan McDowell and Christina Stone.
-
Paul Lingler, Brian Hughes and Terri Cooper.
-
Meredith Hornung and Damien Dickman.
-
Justin Baird prepared an omelet as Meredith Hornung and Damien Dickman watched.
-
The event was held at the Buckhead Mountain Grill in Jeffersonville,IN.
-