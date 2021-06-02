Galleries
Fashion and FURiends
June 2, 2021
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
The Humane Society of Oldham County invited ”local celebrities” and their pets to model the latest spring styles from Mainstream Boutique in Crestwood and Sam Meyers in St. Matthews on April 24. The event included music, food, vendors, a silent auction and a short dog training demonstration.
-
Kaitlyn Hayden and Sarah Quillen.
-
Jeremy Harrell and Mischa.
-
Jeremy Harrell and Mischa.
-
Jeremy Harrell and Mischa.
-
Jeremy Harrell and Mischa.
-
Kendra Pruitt and Hazel.
-
Kendra Pruitt and Hazel.
-
Kendra Pruitt and Hazel.
-
Barbara Winters and Luke.
-
Barbara Winters and Luke.
-
Barbara Winters and Luke.
-
Sarah Jessie and Max.
-
Sarah Jessie and Max.
-
Wyatt and Donna Sabo.
-
Wyatt and Donna Sabo.
-
Erica Fox and Manna.
-
Erica Fox and Manna.
-
Marisa Cunningham and Max.
-
Marisa Cunningham and Max.
-
Stella and Rachel Kellington.
-
Stella and Rachel Kellington.
-
Stella and Rachel Kellington.
-
Frankie and Donna Carman.
-
Frankie and Donna Carman.
-
Ruger and Blaine Anderson.
-
Ruger and Blaine Anderson.
-
Devan Lindemier and Molly.
-
Thelma and Jim Lehrer.
-
Zeus and Keleigh Hutson.
-
Zeus and Keleigh Hutson.
-
Zeus and Keleigh Hutson.
-
Endre Samu and Bella.
-
Endre Samu and Bella.
-
Endre Samu and Bella.
-
Endre Samu and Bella.
-
Endre Samu and Bella.
-
Winnie Boling and Beau.
-
Winnie Boling and Beau.
-
Winnie Boling and Beau.
-
Phillip Koenig and J.J.
-
Phillip Koenig and J.J.
-
Phillip Koenig and J.J.
-
Trish Henrion and Penny.
-
Trish Henrion and Penny.
-
Freya and Ariel Hill.
-
Adoptable Ida.
-
Adoptable Ida.
-
Kevin Smith and Adoptable Ida.
-
Kevin Smith and Adoptable Ida.
-
Karen Hall, Carla Sue Broecker, Kathy Hensley and Linda Wells.
-
Jeri and Peyton Oberg.
-
Marion Dement and Beau.
-
Nick Hyde with Cassandra and Wesley Kelly.
-
Tammy Smith with Holly and John Dunigan.
-
Erin Harrell, Lola Hauswald and Mischa.
-
Kathryn Neill with Pete and Dave The Dog Man.
-
Lyla Bradley, Kim Smith, Jordyn Bradley and Heather Bradley.
-
Tina Breitensein with Dawn and Rachel Dawson.
-
Kay Miller, Clara Wyatt and Cloey Miller.
-
Mindy Parrish and Debbie McCarter.
-
Donna Richardson and Laura Whitty.
-
Tammy Owens and Nancy Crumbacker.
-
Lily Angeline, Jo Ross and Bobbi Dewey.
-
Zeus.
-
Mary Brocker, Kendra Pruitt and Tim Kollenberg.
-
Isabella and Cheryl Bonilla.
-
Donna Sabo and Blaine Anderson.