Galleries

Farmington Derby Breakfast

May 16, 2019

Louisville’s Historic Homes Foundation hosted this annual Derby Day brunch on May 4 at Farmington Historic Plantation. Presented by Blade and Bow, the event featured a locally-sourced sit-down brunch with ambiance provided by live bluegrass music.

Photos by Frankie Steele

  • Farmington Executive Director Kathy Nichols and Associate Director Devin Payne Serke

  • Matt and Remy Kenney, Finn MacDonald, and Maggie and Matt Davis

  • Annette and Terry Adams, Kathryn Wong, and Scott Kremer

  • Krissie and Geoff White

  • Lynne and Jeff Hetsel with Toni and Leanne Bianco

  • Kasey and Stuart Proffitt

  • Charles and Kat Flannery, Laura and Ryan Kenyon, John Gragg, and Chandler Hodge

  • Jake and Abby Mofield, with Susan and Bryan Swint

  • Liz Robertson and Matt Pierce

  • Jan Taylor and Jeff Gumer

  • Senator Mitch McConnell and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao

  • Cody and Mariah Baum

  • Frank and Bethany Schuler

  • Bob and Laura Reynolds

  • April and Don Perry, Jeana and Blaine Holt, Stuart and Robin Webb

  • Kent and Mandy Stearman, Clark and Jessica Harris, Jodi and Ed Skees

  • Scene during the Farmington Derby Breakfast.

  • Scene during the Farmington Derby Breakfast.

  • Scene during the Farmington Derby Breakfast.

  • Scene during the Farmington Derby Breakfast.

  • Karen and Jack Medford

  • Richard and Carolyn Coombs, with Dr. Andrew Bull

  • Christie and Shane Schuessler

  • Ladonna Nicolas and Larry Shapin

  • Jen Bryce and Ryan Schmidt

  • Ryan and Mandy Harrington, with Kristian Bertelsman, and Korena Minton

  • Eddie and Charon Aaron