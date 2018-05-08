+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Farmington Derby Breakfast
May 8, 2018
Photos by Tim Girton
The Historic Homes Foundation presented their 40th annual Derby morning soiree at Farmington Historic Plantation on the morning of May 5. Before heading to the track, racing fans filled up on a traditional Southern breakfast and took part in a silent auction.
The Misty Mountain String Band
Jennifer Keller, Chloe Poventud and Steven McDonald
Jeffrey Livesay, Wil Abshier and Christopher Hayes
Jim Wight and Melissa Wight-Gnart
Doug and Tina Durbin
Caroline Will, Maizie Clarke and Michelle Gahm
Matt Squeri, Jane Bentrott and Stephanie Reedy
Jerry Stevenson talks to Dee Dee Taylor
Tara Dunaway, Katie Bouchard, Morgan Redmond and Caroline Will
Stephanie and Katie Reedy
Jerry Stevenson and Jim Wight try the Bourbon Cigars.
David Lowe and Jenna Lyons
Colette Henderson and Drew Trucker
Peggy McDaniel and John Cahoon
Katie Cahoon and Trish Lewellen
Bekah and Tyler Agee
Rick & Cathy Pendleton
Stephen and Sara Carter
Sarah and Mac Barlow
Nick and Harriet Helyer from Winter Park, Florida
Ed & Amy Binford
Anne and Keith Braun
Ladonna Nicolas, Larry Shapin, Lori Foster and Rodney Friedman
Dick and Ardi Wilson
Ashton Corkum, Claire Nelson and Lee Nelson
Scott McIntosh, Katie Dikes and Terry Dikes
Tina Walters and Mike Chumbley
Neil Pfendt and Emily Hagedorn
Misty Mountain String Band
John and Troyce Bennett with John Rawlins and Kris Jones
Jessica Brown and Dave King
LIzzy Robertson and Matt Pierce
Ray and Dee Bingham
Jeff Gumer and Jan Taylor
Bina Brown, Renee Sheets, Shana Wilhelm and Brande Hune
Lynn and Pat Kelly
The Misty Mountain String Band
Tara Dunaway and Katie Bouchard
Caroline Will and Morgan Redmond
