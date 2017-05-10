Galleries
Farmington Derby Breakfast
May 10, 2017
On May 6, the morning of the Derby, Farmington Historic Plantation was the site of the annual Historic Homes Foundation Derby Breakfast. Attendees were treated to a sit-down brunch featuring Southern cuisine, an open bar and live music. The event also offered a silent auction over dessert and coffee.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Mike Worley, Shari Willy with Jennifer and Brian Hardy.
Tina and Doug Durbin.
Kristin Cloern, Megan Stovall, Adam Cloern and Matt Stovall.
Alanna Bartle and Matt Garofalo.
Hazel Sullivan with Dick and Ardi Wilson.
Drayden Zaring and Betty Kregor.
Drayden Zaring with Betty and Paige Kregor.
Artist Katarzyna Kociomyk and Wajtek Pilczynski.
Laura Montagna and Sally McConnell.
Artist Lloyd Kelly painted.
Jackie and Lloyd Kelly.
Ruth Rotterman, Kristin Cloern and Megan Stovall.
Wil Abshier, Jeffrey Livesay, C.T. Hayes and Steve McDonald.
Christina Dettman and Lexy Hunt.
Terry Dikes and Scott McIntosh.
Phil Cascio.
Kelly May and Cali Fluhr.
Nat and Bridget Cuthbert.
Michael and Carrie Powers, Nancy Weber Grove and Kevin Grove.
Cliff and Vernie Vadnais, Donald Wenzel with Donna and Tim Young.
Eric and Veronica Schenkelberg, Maria Dellipizzi and Brent Paynter.
Theresa Lavin and Emily Josic.
Bob and Bonnie Sax.
Kyle Bailey and Matthew Williams.
Groundskeeper Brian Sims and Farmington Executive Director Diane Carman Young.