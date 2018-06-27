+ Featured Posts > Galleries

Farm to Table Dinner

June 27, 2018

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens hosted its eighth annual fundraiser dinner on June 24. Friends gathered for a farm-fresh meal and cocktails and enjoyed live, local music.

  • Sandy Woods and Monica Schroeder.

  • Elizabeth Rounsavall, David Phelps and Phoebe Wood.

  • Walter Novotka and Jackie Gulbe.

  • Bob Rounsavall, Steve Campbell and Chad Middendorf.

  • Lori Hebel-Osborne and Carol Hebel.

  • Michael and Donna McClure with Bob and Kay Glass.

  • Vickie Yates Glisson, Mary Broecker and Sarah Keith.

  • Ryan Coady, LouAnn Atlas, Janet and Pat Dwyer.

  • Sue Heley, Anne Shafer, Pauline and Bret Wasser.

  • Greg Premo, Alice Covell, Chad, Leigh, Rhonda and David Turner.

  • Rebecca Martin, Jim Martin, John Stewart and Barbara Hutchison.

  • Margaret Horlander, Mac Brown, Rebecca Brown and Lynne Fleming.

  • Sally Campbell, Bebe Bleakley, Bob Jones, Anita Streeter and Carolyn Cappiello.

  • Lee and Julian Donahue.

  • Mary Anne and Mike Cronan, Trent Spurlock, Kerri and Nute Bonner, Sarah Spurlock with Patrick and Elizabeth Padgett.

  • Stephanie Sims, Caitlin Eckman and Stephanie Barrett.

  • Thorne Vail, Lisa Barr, Hunter and Blair Louis.

  • Heather McHold, Stewart Lussky and Jennifer Fust-Rutherford.

  • Executive Director of Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Paul Cappiello and Nana Lampton.

  • Aimee Conrad-Hill, Holly Rogers and Jackie Gulbe.

  • Kathy Finnegan, Katie Greene, Sarah Ludden and Winslow Fairleigh.

  • Stephanie Hiser and Richie Farmer.

  • Doris McGuire and Nell Bradley.

  • Ashley Keown and Margaret Nunnelley.

  • Angie Halliday, Walter Major and Gerald Tyrrell.

  • Dr. William Schreiber and Dr. Charles Barr.

  • Sandy Schreiber and Dinwiddie Lampton.

  • Betsy Tyrrell and Paul Keith.