Excellence in Historic Preservation Awards
October 28, 2019
Preservation Kentucky held its annual meeting and awards ceremony at the home of Christy Brown on the afternoon of Oct. 19.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Theresa Barnes and Ann Reynolds.
Pamela and Richard Jett with Preservation Kentucky board treasurer David Morgan.
Barry Stumbo, Nana Lampton and President of the Commonwealth Fund for KET Michele Ripley.
Bernadette and Ed Hamilton.
Bill Weyland and Henry Kuehn.
Pamela and Richard Jett with Joanne Weeter.
Carolle Jones Clay, Christy Brown and Ken Clay.
Christi Lanier-Robinson and Donald Robinson.
Pat Lentz.
Emily Bingham and Janice Carter Levitch.
Preservation Kentucky board chairman Grady Walter II, PK board member Garlan VanHook and PK board member Fowler Black.
Janice Carter Levitch and Christy Brown.
Nicholas Adams, recipient of the Barbara Hulette Excellence as a Young Preservationist award Brittney Adams and Barbara Hulette.
Recipient of the Christy and Owsley Brown II Excellence in Preservation Public Service Award Clest Lanier, Charles Lanier, Aron Conaway and Greg Chaney.
Woo Smith and Lyda Phillips with Lisa and Damon Thompson.
Nicole Konkol and Jody Robinson.