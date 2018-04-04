+ Featured Posts > Galleries
An Evening with Food Network’s Damaris Phillips
April 4, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Atria Senior Living’s Support Center Lounge hosted celebrity chef Damaris Phillips on March 27. Phillips discussed her journey to becoming a Food Network star and her new book, “Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy.”
-
Chef Chad Welch.
-
Damaris Phillips signs a copy of her book for Jacqui Van Ham.
-
-
Regan Atkinson and Annette Skaggs.
-
-
Alisa Zanetti, Megan Bartlett, Damaris Phillips, Regan Atkinson and Jacqui Van Ham.
-
Kristen English, Sarah Hauer and Sarah Clevenger.
-
Austtinn Guerra.
-
Annette Skaggs, Alisa Zanetti, Melanie Pell and Megan Bartlett.
-
-
Regan Atkinson, Sandy Mrkacek, Sanela Graziose and Chef Chad Welch.
-
Shara Hak and Anne Pinter.
-
Jacqui Van Ham, Christy Feeney and Madison Kleinhenz.
-
Todor Petkov.
-
Courtney Gatti and Courtney Puckett.
-
Paige Kirk and Kayla Schaeffer.
-
Denise Taylor and Sherri Donahue.
-
-
Arisha Bettina and Sarah Teeple.
-
Leah Dienes.
-
Megan Bartlett and featured guest Damaris Phillips.
-
Sarah McCauley and Denise Taylor.
-
Regan Atkinson of Atria addresses the guests.
-
Regan Atkinson of Atria addresses the guests.
-
Megan Bartlett of Atria.
-
Damaris Phillips tells of her journey.
-
Damaris Phillips tells of her journey.
-
Damaris Phillips tells of her journey.
-
Damaris Phillips tells of her journey.
-
Robin Cahill and Chad Welch.
-