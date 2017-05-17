On May 3, Volare Ristorante on Frankfort Avenue celebrated Derby week with An Evening of Bourbon and Cigars. Guests enjoyed carefully crafted pairings of fine bourbon and sensational cigars showcasing Maker’s Mark, Maker’s 46 and Cask Strength. The cigar bar featured several limited edition cigars by Ted’s, only available at Volare, so that all in attendance could stock up for the track.

Photos by John Sodrel.