Galleries
An Evening of Bourbon and Cigars
May 17, 2017
On May 3, Volare Ristorante on Frankfort Avenue celebrated Derby week with An Evening of Bourbon and Cigars. Guests enjoyed carefully crafted pairings of fine bourbon and sensational cigars showcasing Maker’s Mark, Maker’s 46 and Cask Strength. The cigar bar featured several limited edition cigars by Ted’s, only available at Volare, so that all in attendance could stock up for the track.
Photos by John Sodrel.
Attendees had a wide array of cigars to choose from.
Pat Feeley and Jeff Calderon.
Annie Ledford and Corey Shaughnessy.
Daniel Mudd, Nick Ising and Robert Butler.
Owner of Ted's Cigars Ted Jackson and Krista Embry.
Ted's Cigars was the featured cigar.
Maker's Mark was the featured bourbon.
Rob Mudd, Kate Waller and Mimi and Carl Heick.
Ice sculpture.
Mark Palmer and Myron Hobbs.
Jeff Jasnoff and Allen Gibson.
Marilyn McGuire and Steve and Candice Lewis.
Jose Dominguez and Luca Bianconcini.
An Evening of Bourbon & Cigars at Volare.
Weaks and Charlotte McKinney-Smith.
Bryan Gillespie, Erin Santise and Robbie Bartlett.
Tyler and Kim Ford.
Jai Everette and Forrest Clem.
Robbie Bartlett and Barry King provided the entertainment.
Daniel Takami and Richelle Vachio.
Volare Executive Chef Joshua Moore and Lindsay Moore.
Matt Jasnoff, Danny Bower, Matt Webber, Pat Feeley, Jeff Jasnoff, Chris McNulty and Jeff Calderon.
Hilary Brown and Carlisle Baker.
Ellis Tarver and Robert Moore.
Elizabeth Metzler, Kristi Marski, Rachel Ford and Louise Ho.
Theresa Stephens and Angela Zachman.
Bernice King and Alex Constante.
Sheri McGehee and Christine Scofield.
Weaks McKinney-Smith and Scott Stephens.