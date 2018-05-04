Galleries
An Evening of Bourbon and Cigars
May 4, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
On May 2, Volare Ristorante on Frankfort Avenue celebrated Derby week with the best of Kentucky spirits and tobacco. Guests enjoyed carefully crafted pairings of fine bourbon and sensational cigars showcasing Maker’s Mark, Maker’s 46 and Cask Strength. The cigar bar featured several limited edition cigars by Ted’s, only available at Volare, so that all in attendance could stock up for the track.
Robbie Bartlett.
Jeff Hellmann, Stephanie Friedrich, Will Cummings and Aaron Wilson.
Daniel Mudd and Bridget and Mark Sommer.
Teena Wesley, Robert Wang, Michelle Higgins and Jerry and Karen Zegart.
Marsha, Glen and Molly Keys
Nicole Lercher, Jonathan Tarullo, Thomas Bolton and Vanessa Thibodeaux.
Joyce Striegel, Linda Tobe, JoDonna and Robert Heuke, Art Tobe and Bill Striegel.
Paul and Judy Wittman, Mike and Esther Wilfong and Larry Vangen.
Donald and Melanie Evangelisto and Pam Martin.
Rhonda Townsend, Lisa Walker and Robbie Bartlett.
Rebecca Aldammad, Janie Akers and Amy Satterfield.
Chef Jae.
Herman Lobde, Joe Cohen and Chet Smith.
Derrick and Karen Torrens.
Don Camm, LaRonda Lowery, Lauren Camm, Cara Lowery, Valerie Martin, Josh Lowery and Mark "Mr. Smooth" Miles.
Deborah Bay and Marvin Dyer III.
Jennifer Western, Robert Wang, Terri Jewell, Teena Wesley, Michelle Higgins and Jerry and Karen Zegart.
Robbie Bartlett and Barry King.
Blake and Amananda LeBlanc, Diana and Matt Martorano, , Shawn Parker, Rick and Dawn MacGregor and Ron and Connie LeBlanc.
Luca Bianconcini and Smitty Smith.
Jeff Jasnoff, Jeff Calderon and Patrick Feeley.
Steve and Candice Lewis.
Ted Jackson of Ted's Cigars, Krista Embry, Marilyn Michael McGuire and Jose Domiguez.
Scott and Liz Karem.
