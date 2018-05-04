An Evening of Bourbon and Cigars

Photos by Tim Valentino

On May 2, Volare Ristorante on Frankfort Avenue celebrated Derby week with the best of Kentucky spirits and tobacco. Guests enjoyed carefully crafted pairings of fine bourbon and sensational cigars showcasing Maker’s Mark, Maker’s 46 and Cask Strength. The cigar bar featured several limited edition cigars by Ted’s, only available at Volare, so that all in attendance could stock up for the track.