Produced by King Sixteen, Esquire Derby took over 21c Museum Hotel on May 5. An A-list celebrity event in its own right, the evening saw stars Adrian Grenier, Bobby Flay, Todd English and more walk the red carpet. Inside, attendees were treated to world-class hors d’oeuvres by Proof on Main Head Chef Mike Wajda and craft cocktails featuring Rabbit Hole bourbon and rye as well as a performance by Grammy Award winner Kimbra.

Photos by Hunter Zieske.