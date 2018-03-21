Galleries
ELT Recruitment Cocktail Hour
March 21, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
March of Dimes kicked off preparations for the 2018 Signature Chefs Auction at Lexus of Louisville on March 15. Current and prospective members of the organization’s Executive Leadership Team met for drinks and hors d’oeuvres to discuss this year’s iteration of Signature Chefs, which will take place later this year.
March of Dimes Senior Development Manager Erika Rohrer talks about how to grow the team for this year's Signature Chefs event.
Volare Chef Joshua Moore talks to the team about his portion of the event.
Kaitlyn George, Chef Joshua Moore of Volare, Stephanie Renner, Lee Guillaume, Peter Rosenberg, Maria Guillaume, Lexus of Louisville Owner/Operator Walter Weibel and Judi Petty.
