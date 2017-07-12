Featured Posts > Galleries
Dreams at the Downs
July 12, 2017
On June 29, the Triple Crown Room at Churchill Downs was the site of New Directions Housing Corporation’s signature fundraiser. Guests enjoyed a Kentucky-themed meal and raffle, twilight races and a bourbon and wine pull. All proceeds raised from the event went toward NDHC’s work in supporting families, homes and neighborhoods in Louisville.
Photos by Max Sharp.
Gus and Regan Thomas with Hal Haulk.
Timber Beeninga, Maximus Monahan ,Katie Norton, Dari'Anne Hudson and Amy Luckett.
Dreams at the Downs.
Adam Hall.
Jonn Asher.
Sarah Bishop with Lauren Lukas.
Paige Swanson and Hannah Perlman.
Barry Younkie, Harriet Lair and Gerald Tyrell.
John O'Malley and Aaron Fruits.
John King, Jack Trawick and Liz Martin.
Lori Hudson Fanery.
Ashley Cassetty with Jane Bennet.
Lori Flanery Doug Klingensmith and Bridgette Johnson.
Dr Yvonne Austin and Alfonso Cornish.
Carol Coldiron with Tim Hollaow.
Mady Mitchell Ashley Sullivan with Samer and Missy Ziady.
Sarah Porter with Sarah Clay.
Matt Mcgee, Bridgette Johnson, Lamika Perry, Janet R Smith and Kamilla Taylor.
Kay and Mark Rountree with Sue Foster and Sue Lund.
Rob Tyrrell, Liz martin and Michael Woodson.
Betsy Mengel, Michael Woodson, Art Mengel ,Liz Martin Gerald Tyrell, Rob Tyrell and Virgy Metts.
Krit and Lynn Lualelen, Lindy Karns, Jenn Morre, Helen Hesen , Nancy Klein and Jimmy Cauley.
Angie Wagner, Jan Bennet and Lynda Eveslage.
Renita Rosa with Marilynn Durrett,
Brandon Jaggers, with Greg Lindsey Bironas .
Lindsey, Greg , Tracy and Jake Bironas.
