Benefiting Down Syndrome of Louisville, Downs with Derby Fashion Show and Silent Auction took place at the Frazier History Museum on April 11. The event celebrated the official launch of Nic and Kat Boutique, Louisville’s first and only Airstream clothing boutique. Guests enjoyed live music from Louisville’s Zach Longoria, Derby-inspired libations and hors d’oeuvres while socializing, shopping and giving back.
