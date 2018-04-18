+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Downs with Derby
April 18, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Nic and Kat Boutique presented an exceptional Derby fashion show at Passalino’s on April 11. Models with Down syndrome rocked the runway along with professional models to show off the hottest styles of the season. Attendees enjoyed signature cocktails from Tito’s Vodka and dancing to beats by DJ Joe Dubb.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The models dancing onstage before the show.
-
Scianna Shareef, David Clarkson and Kristin Young.
-
Robert Clarkson, Scianna Shareef, Anna Pham, Jennifer Fosbinder, Mike Tomes, Erin Neeley and Kristin Young.
-
Anna Pham, Jennifer Fosbinder and Erin Neeley.
-
Danielle Hammon, Carin Jett, Beth Loefler, Katie Denardi-Grant, Belinda Barnett and Lindsey Meiser show off their tattoos symbolizing that they are mothers of a Down Syndrome child.
-
Jake Manning and Megan Mudd.
-
Terri Manning and Kristi Mudd.
-
Laura MacDonald, KrisTina Berry, Danielle Porsche and Lindsay Volk.
-
Diane McCune, Micah Chandler, Lindsey Meiser and Tonya York Dees.
-
Alyson Humphrey and Ali Mohammad.
-
Diana Merzweiler of Down Syndrome of Louisville.
-
More dancing!
-
More dancing!
-
More dancing!
-
More dancing!
-
Jamie and Savannah Robinson.
-
Danielle Porsche, Mike Tomes and Lindsay Volk.
-
Mike Tomes, Hannah Risk, Lindsey Tufty and Sheldon Burton Tomes.
-
Taylor Flake and Ella Robinson.
-
Jill Wright, Nicole Volz of Nic and Kat Boutique and Madeline Franklin.
-
-
Juliana Valencia of WHAS, Spokesmodel Jill Wright, Nicole Volz of Nic and Kat Boutique and Spokesmodel Madeline Franklin.
-
-
Rachel Whitehouse and Gabriella Hembree.
-
-
Hannah Harrison, Angela Franklin, Megan Mudd, Madeline Franklin and Jake Manning.
-
Juliana Valencia and Mike Tomes.
-
Jamie Ray and Dijana Jasarevski.
-
Belinda Barnett, Tracy Thornton, Jamie Maier and Katie Denardi-Grant.
-