Downs Does the Decades
July 19, 2017
Guests were encouraged to watch a race under the lights and dance through the decades at Downs After Dark on June 30. Many attendees got into the spirit by wearing fashion from their favorite era as The Wannabeatles, Tony & the Tan Lines and DJ Matt Anthony provided the reminiscent tunes.
Photos By Tim Valentino.
Chanda Glover and Camille WHite.
John Porter.
Stephanie, Kyle and Elizabeth Netzly.
Angela Ferguson.
Rodger and Teresa Heitkamper and Pat and Benesia Magill.
Phil Newton and Leah Walts.
Mallory Wafzig and Linsey Koenig.
Patrick Donley and Terri Burt of Nitty Gritty and Michael Tolar, Rosie Sesler, Amy Kunzler and Stephanie and Tony Buzan.
Tara Filiatreau, Jami Ballard, Amber Schenck and Jena Ballard.
Shannon Cogan of WAVE-3.
Chas Waterman, Skip Bartles, Niles Fensterwald III, Chardonnay Presley and Vinnie Starlito of Tony and the Tan Lines.
The MAX-FM Crew including Brittany Strong, Kalee Chism, Sarah Jordan, KD, and Chas Embry.
Jeremy Cassady, Kim Braden, Michael McGoff and Jen Braden.
Esther Mzembe, Angie Herring, Jackie Love and Marcia Schaefer.
Don and Stacy Funk and Mike and Paula Wolf.
Gary Melson, Linda Jackson, Gary Sipes, Linda Harris Nelson, Brad Steinfeld, Ben Jackson and Steve and Mel Langford.
Carrie Ketterman and Jon Cooke.
Alaina Mattingly and Danielle Archer.
Cindy and Katie Bland.
Danee Danen and Lee Mays.
Evan Dobbins, Corey Rose and Tarrah Bentley.
Megan Toon, Jessie Coots, Kira Shally and Mallory Stotts.
