Galleries

Diversified Consultants, Inc. Grand Opening

June 14, 2017

Diversified Consultants, Inc., an account receivables management firm servicing major-name telecom clients, celebrated its grand opening at Commerce Crossings with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 24. DCI will bring a $6.65 million investment to the city.

Photos by John Sodrel.

  • Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

  • Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Diversified Consultants, Inc. COO/CCO Gordon Beck, III cutting the ribbon while others hold it.

  • Tim Barnett and former UofL basketball star Russ Smith.

  • Kimberly and DCI SVP of Employee Services Clayton Petrie.

  • Becky Reynolds, Brad Bertholf and Bryan Witten.

  • DCI VPs Chateau Wright, Hugh Nichols and Kim Solomon.

  • DCI Louisville GM Matt Reynolds and Scott Groan.

  • DCI HR Specialist Leah Glasscock, DCI CFO/SVP of HR Jennifer Salada, Shirley Stewart and Dana Wessel.

  • DCI's new call center.

  • Mike Wurfel and DCI COO/CCO Gordon Beck, III.

  • Brandi Baugh, Reshia Mayes, Ibn Ali, Helen Drye, Delores Ward, Vincent Easley and LaSandra Drew.

  • DCI Quality Assurance Director Gordon Beck, Jr. and Tricia Beck.

  • Stephanie Miller Slone and Curt Cundiff.

  • DCI's new lobby.

  • Nick Jarman, DCI Compliance Officer David Goodwin and Michael Lamm.

  • DCI employees Rachel Valladares, Victoria Morrison and Stephanie Arias.

  • DCI VP David and Yesenia Linares.

  • DCI Engineer Todd Jaggers holding a plaque from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

  • DCI Director of Employee Services Rob Cundiff, DCI Engineer Todd Jaggers, DCI COO/CCO Gordon Beck, III and DCI Director of Operations Bruce Durall.

  • New DCI employees.

  • Diversified Consultants, Inc. Grand Opening.

  • Kim Petrie and DCI VP Kim Solomon.