Galleries
Diversified Consultants, Inc. Grand Opening
June 14, 2017
Diversified Consultants, Inc., an account receivables management firm servicing major-name telecom clients, celebrated its grand opening at Commerce Crossings with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 24. DCI will bring a $6.65 million investment to the city.
Photos by John Sodrel.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Diversified Consultants, Inc. COO/CCO Gordon Beck, III cutting the ribbon while others hold it.
Tim Barnett and former UofL basketball star Russ Smith.
Kimberly and DCI SVP of Employee Services Clayton Petrie.
Becky Reynolds, Brad Bertholf and Bryan Witten.
DCI VPs Chateau Wright, Hugh Nichols and Kim Solomon.
DCI Louisville GM Matt Reynolds and Scott Groan.
DCI HR Specialist Leah Glasscock, DCI CFO/SVP of HR Jennifer Salada, Shirley Stewart and Dana Wessel.
DCI's new call center.
Mike Wurfel and DCI COO/CCO Gordon Beck, III.
Brandi Baugh, Reshia Mayes, Ibn Ali, Helen Drye, Delores Ward, Vincent Easley and LaSandra Drew.
DCI Quality Assurance Director Gordon Beck, Jr. and Tricia Beck.
Stephanie Miller Slone and Curt Cundiff.
DCI's new lobby.
Nick Jarman, DCI Compliance Officer David Goodwin and Michael Lamm.
DCI employees Rachel Valladares, Victoria Morrison and Stephanie Arias.
DCI VP David and Yesenia Linares.
DCI Engineer Todd Jaggers holding a plaque from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
DCI Director of Employee Services Rob Cundiff, DCI Engineer Todd Jaggers, DCI COO/CCO Gordon Beck, III and DCI Director of Operations Bruce Durall.
New DCI employees.
Diversified Consultants, Inc. Grand Opening.
Kim Petrie and DCI VP Kim Solomon.