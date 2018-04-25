+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Dining at the Mansions
April 25, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Six Old Louisville residents opened their homes for an exquisite dinner experience on April 14. Guests at each home were served dinner by local chefs, who worked with the homeowners to develop unique menus. Funds raised will benefit the programs and services offered by UofL’s LGBT Center.
Meme Dorsey, Kassi Hall, Blaine Nelson, Lisa Gunterman, Jacob Shpilberg, Mary Lauren Dixon, Phillip Burns and Jae Sledge.
Andrew Newton, Mike Fryman, Scott Schaftlein, Renae Maxwell and Greg Tronzo.
Andrew Newton and Scott Schaftlein.
Cindee Quake-Rapp and Brian Buford.
Steve Heck, Linda Plunkett, Robert and Eva Wessels.
Mike Croghan.
Heather Falmen and Victor Rowe.
Brian Buford.
Michael DeGroot and Sally Mercer.
Kimberly Leonard, Charlie Leonard and Terry Singer.
Wade Mattingly and Charlotte Gross.
Doan and Nick Singh.
Jasmine Tate, Jerimy Tate and Minda Honey.
Marta Miranda-Straub and Cary Straub.
Michael Collins, Mike Croghan and Bob Ferland.
Kim and Scott Diamond.
Olivia Stethen and Julia Naber.
Vlasta Ross, Renae Maxwell and Maurine Waterhouse.
