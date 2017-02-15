It’s not hard to enjoy eating out in Louisville, but on February 8, diners got an extra boost knowing the proceeds from their meal were going to a good cause. It was on that day – all day – that Apron Inc., an organization that financially assists food service employees in need, held its annual winter fundraiser, Dine Around for Apron Inc., at over 40 restaurants, all of whom donated a portion of the day’s receipts to Apron.

Photos by Tim Valentino.