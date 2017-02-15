Galleries
Dine Around for Apron Inc.
February 15, 2017
It’s not hard to enjoy eating out in Louisville, but on February 8, diners got an extra boost knowing the proceeds from their meal were going to a good cause. It was on that day – all day – that Apron Inc., an organization that financially assists food service employees in need, held its annual winter fundraiser, Dine Around for Apron Inc., at over 40 restaurants, all of whom donated a portion of the day’s receipts to Apron.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
LouVino, Middletown.
Makulah Schweiger, Julie Elsey, Becky Bradley, Judith Miller and Lee Wright at LouVino.
Gary Frizzell and Mary Beth Moderly at LouVino.
LouVino, Middletown.
Kate Watts, Taylor Bramlage and Lindsey Smith at Coal’s.
Taunya Clarke Eshenbaugh, Tonya York Dees, Amy Dennison, Chef Guy Genoud, Tammy York Day, Cathy Christian and Soon Bahrami at Brasserie Provence.
Barbara Kandemir and Michael Moore wearing aprons for APRON at Brasserie Provence.
Kim and Kelley Miracle at Brasserie Provence.