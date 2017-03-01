Featured Posts > Galleries
Desserts First
March 1, 2017
To raise funds for its annual operations, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana hosted the 11th Annual Desserts First on February 22 at The Olmsted. A popular event due to the sweet menu, the evening featured desserts and signature drinks created by some of the Louisville area’s finest chefs using well-known Girl Scout cookie varieties as the key ingredient, with the best entries of the evening receiving coveted awards.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Mrs. Kentucky 2017 Tyiana Thompson and Bryn Schneider.
The Desserts First committee.
President of the Girls Scouts, Kentuckiana Board of Directors Vivian Blade, Denise Mitchell and Claudette Patton.
Jennifer Eberle, Denise Spalding and Gary Owen.
David Tandy and Vance Blade.
Terri and Teather Sanders.
Danielle Tosti and Sarah Walker.
Mark Weaver and Darla Townsend.
Kate Walker, Emily Crawford, Ingrid Hernandez and Stephanie Collier.
Marcia Van Ryzin, Kathy Van Ryzin, Karen Meek, Lynn Curts , Chris Stilts and Chealsie Curts.