Desserts First

March 1, 2017

To raise funds for its annual operations, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana hosted the 11th Annual Desserts First on February 22 at The Olmsted. A popular event due to the sweet menu, the evening featured desserts and signature drinks created by some of the Louisville area’s finest chefs using well-known Girl Scout cookie varieties as the key ingredient, with the best entries of the evening receiving coveted awards.

Photos by Bill Wine.