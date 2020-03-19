Galleries
Desserts First 2020
March 19, 2020
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana hosted its annual cookie dessert extravaganza on March 6 at the Brown & Williamson Club at Cardinal Stadium.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Diana Stephen and Ginny Copenhefer.
Steve Maurer, Jody Patterson and Beth Geiser.
Jordan Rivers, Regular Laura and Brent Turner.
Whitney Mason, Geraldine Williams, Darlene Franklin, Julia Roybal, Liz Levy and Max Levy.
Dawn Gee emceeing.
Jeanne Zurkuhlen, Judi Petty and Maria Baumgartner.
Jessica Walter and Paula Riggins.
Dustin Ruffra, Sean Belden and Serge Katz.
Ken Barkley and Kessandra Ballard.
Jaelin Riskind and Erica Parker.
Robin and Jake Brockman.
Haley Cawthon, Brooke Timmons and Maggie Morris.
Jessica Hartman and Emily Kunkel.
Diane Banic, Bruce Campbell, Vicky Kaeser and Laura Paterson.
Justine Primavera and friends.
Brandon Smallwood, Patrick Roney, Dan Thomas, Paul Sant, Shelley Yoder and Amanda Hammad.
Michelle Magrum and Adrienne Gibson.