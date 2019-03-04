Galleries
Desserts First 2019
March 4, 2019
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana hosted its 13th annual Desserts First fundraiser at the Brown & Williamson Club on Feb. 28. Some of the area’s finest chefs came together to create original dishes using Girl Scout cookie varieties as the main ingredient.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Laura and Kyle McGill.
Beth and Karen Lichtefeld.
Cathy Cannon and Brenda Nalley.
Christina Collins with USI and Deb Copeland with AssuredPartners.
Robert and Stephanie English with Joe Bellanca.
Michelle Marcilliat, Dona Hood and Teresa Wittemer with Beam Suntory.
Jason and Shannon Montgomery.
Kennina Porter and Jackie Kimbrough.
Cheryl Triplett, Krista Hubble, Camilla Schroeder, Jennifer Kramer and Abbie Gilbert.
Lynn Stull, Mary Pat Nimon and Faith Dawson.
Maggie Lee, Wendi Tatum, Sarah Schork and Kristen Mellinger.
Andrew Llewellyn with Liège & Dairy and Suzy Gessner.
Sam Miranda, Mary Witsiepe and Maggie Morris.
Vickie Santana and Gene Grabowski.
Tracy Karem and Cara Hicks.
Tiffany Murray and Chad Reash.
Murray McCandless.
Committee members Kim Hudson, Suzy Gessner, Jeanine Triplett, Courtney Standard, Laura Petersen and Beth Rafferty.
Ashely Vonderheide and Ashley Kaelin.
Vivian Blade, Jeanine Triplett and Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana CEO Jackie Ford.
Rebecca and Claire Simms.
