Derby Social at Farmington
May 17, 2017
Farmington Historic Plantation hosted this snazzy pre-Derby event full of fun and flavor on May 2. Guests enjoyed an old fashioned pig roast, signature cocktails by Copper & Kings American Brandy, craft beer, live music by the Juggernaut Jug Band, a local artisan market and more.
Photos by James Eaton.
Kirstin Bohnert and Alyssa Erickson.
Courtney Simpson and Roger Huff.
Kathy and Mike Stammerman.
Colin and Woo Speed McNaughton with Austin Speed.
Emma Gimbel and Austin Speed.
Jessica Stavros and Zach Fry with Miss Janet Weeden.
Connor Newton and Kimber Guinn.
Kimber Guinn and Elysia Williams.
Connor Newton and Kimber Guinn with Elysia Williams.
Janet and Jeff Mills with Eli and Amber Pendleton.
Laura and Dallas McGarity.
Virginia Gariepy and Amy Bailey.
