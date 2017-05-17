Galleries

The Derby Rose Party

May 17, 2017

Oaks night saw attendees head into The Gillespie for The Derby Rose Party, a bash celebrating the lead-up to the 143 Run for the Roses. Featuring a glamorous red carpet entrance complete with ample photo opportunities and an open bar showcasing Brown-Forman products, the party delighted everyone on the guest list. With a mix of celebrities and locals in attendance, it was a wonderful way for all to ring in Derby Day.

Photos by Brenna Tysinger.

  • Hosts Bryan Gillespie and Erin Santise.

  • Ms. Kentucky Festivals Julie Hayden and Ms. Kentucky Bluegrass Tara Warren.

  • The Derby Rose Party.

  • Mrs. Kentucky Festivals Modern Woman Yolanda Gould, de de Cox and Lauren Miller.

  • Sandy Kuntz and Angie Broadwater.

  • Melissa French and Kevin Luoma.

  • The 2017 Derby Rose Party.

  • Lauren Karg and Dave Woodland.

  • Justin Thompson and Andrew Mozeleski with Matt and Alyssa Geltz.

  • Bryan Gillespie, Erin Santise and Eric Seaton.

  • Samantha Kulver, Elizabeth Riddle, Jenny Borders, Nathan Head and Andrea Patton.

  • The 2017 Derby Rose Party.

  • Derby time beverages.

  • Coach Putzstuck, Melissa LaFollette and Justin Johnson.

  • The 2017 Derby Rose Party.

  • The 2017 Derby Rose Party at the Gillespie.

  • The 2017 Derby Rose Party at the Gillespie.

  • Miss Heart of Louisville Georgia GArdner, Miss Bell of Louisville Makayla Banks and Miss Jefferson County Hope LeMaster.

  • Aaron Johnson, Adrian Frazier and Nathan Head.

  • Carrie Grubanawich and Elaina Faust.

  • Robin Wallace and Ray Frye on the dance floor.

  • Tiffany Kollaway, Stephanie Carr, Laureen Reimer and Amanda Rose.

  • Robin Wallace and Ray Frye.

  • The 2017 Derby Rose Party at the Gillespie.

  • The 2017 Derby Rose Party at the Gillespie.

  • Shaun and Jessica Seaver.

  • Justina Ellis and Abby Dennison.

  • Miss Grand Supreme Kiwanis Balloon Festival Erikka Light with Joshua White.

  • Guest mingled while the music played.

  • The 2017 Derby Rose Party.

  • Ashley Burger and Jessica Adams.

  • Steve Ramirez, Kathie Quaife and Lauren Layton.

  • Ted and Tracy Leaonard with Jenny Bowlin and Amy Stevenson.

  • Kelly Morrison, Andrea Patton and Nathan Head.

  • Holly Thompson and Christina Jorie.

  • Rick Meises, Stephanie Chaney, Michael Wrock, Karissa Jaques and Andrew Jackson.

  • Kathryn Larcher, Leo Lopez and Jody Schara.

  • Genevieve Davis and Natalie Dydynski.