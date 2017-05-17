Oaks night saw attendees head into The Gillespie for The Derby Rose Party, a bash celebrating the lead-up to the 143 Run for the Roses. Featuring a glamorous red carpet entrance complete with ample photo opportunities and an open bar showcasing Brown-Forman products, the party delighted everyone on the guest list. With a mix of celebrities and locals in attendance, it was a wonderful way for all to ring in Derby Day.

Photos by Brenna Tysinger.