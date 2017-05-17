Galleries
The Derby Rose Party
May 17, 2017
Oaks night saw attendees head into The Gillespie for The Derby Rose Party, a bash celebrating the lead-up to the 143 Run for the Roses. Featuring a glamorous red carpet entrance complete with ample photo opportunities and an open bar showcasing Brown-Forman products, the party delighted everyone on the guest list. With a mix of celebrities and locals in attendance, it was a wonderful way for all to ring in Derby Day.
Photos by Brenna Tysinger.
Hosts Bryan Gillespie and Erin Santise.
Ms. Kentucky Festivals Julie Hayden and Ms. Kentucky Bluegrass Tara Warren.
Mrs. Kentucky Festivals Modern Woman Yolanda Gould, de de Cox and Lauren Miller.
Sandy Kuntz and Angie Broadwater.
Melissa French and Kevin Luoma.
Lauren Karg and Dave Woodland.
Justin Thompson and Andrew Mozeleski with Matt and Alyssa Geltz.
Bryan Gillespie, Erin Santise and Eric Seaton.
Samantha Kulver, Elizabeth Riddle, Jenny Borders, Nathan Head and Andrea Patton.
Derby time beverages.
Coach Putzstuck, Melissa LaFollette and Justin Johnson.
Miss Heart of Louisville Georgia GArdner, Miss Bell of Louisville Makayla Banks and Miss Jefferson County Hope LeMaster.
Aaron Johnson, Adrian Frazier and Nathan Head.
Carrie Grubanawich and Elaina Faust.
Robin Wallace and Ray Frye on the dance floor.
Tiffany Kollaway, Stephanie Carr, Laureen Reimer and Amanda Rose.
Robin Wallace and Ray Frye.
Shaun and Jessica Seaver.
Justina Ellis and Abby Dennison.
Miss Grand Supreme Kiwanis Balloon Festival Erikka Light with Joshua White.
Guest mingled while the music played.
Ashley Burger and Jessica Adams.
Steve Ramirez, Kathie Quaife and Lauren Layton.
Ted and Tracy Leaonard with Jenny Bowlin and Amy Stevenson.
Kelly Morrison, Andrea Patton and Nathan Head.
Holly Thompson and Christina Jorie.
Rick Meises, Stephanie Chaney, Michael Wrock, Karissa Jaques and Andrew Jackson.
Kathryn Larcher, Leo Lopez and Jody Schara.
Genevieve Davis and Natalie Dydynski.