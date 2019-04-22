Galleries
Derby Divas
April 22, 2019
Rodes For Him and For Her hosted this significant annual event for Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program on April 18. This year, the Derby Divas committee honored the late Shantel Lanerie, whose friends and family shared the story of her battle with breast cancer. Proceeds from the night go toward helping fund mammograms for underserved women in our community.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Teresa, Joyce and Mary Lou Meyer with Deb Burda, Joan Solley and Lisa Stemler.
-
Rachel Richard with Ally and Sandy Malkani.
-
Tracy and Greg Wortham.
-
Candy Coppaken with Shelley and Helene Trager Kusman.
-
-
Patty Johnson and Joanne O’Malley.
-
Dr. Lori Warren, Melissa Gernert and Frances Scholtz.
-
Kelly Hammons, Eika Ng, Elizabeth Rhodes and Debbie Hannan.
-
Julia Lewis and Jennifer Arnold.
-
Katherine Crawford, Martha Hall and Beth Welch.
-
Kim Lewis and Elaine Crockett.
-
Sue Vogt and Patti Swope.
-
Jeaneen Barnhart, Lynnie Meyer and Doreen Dehart.
-
Janie Ferguson, Sally Gray and Stephanie Ubelhart.
-
Aurielle March.
-
Yamilca Rodriguez and Lisa Hillerich.
-
The Derby Divas Committee. Photo courtesy of Norton Healthcare.
-
Steve Buttleman.
-
Emcee Shannon Cogan with WAVE 3 News.
-
Those in the audience who are in remission or who are currently fighting breast cancer raise their hands.
-
-
Tonya Abeln with Churchill Downs.
-
Shantel Lanerie's husband Corey Lanerie and daughter Brittlynn Lanerie.
-
Kathy Cox and Dr. Jennifer Evans.
-
Corey and Brittlynn Lanerie hold hands while watching a short film about Shantel Lanerie's battle with breast cancer at Derby Divas.
-
Jamie Hernandez speaks about honoree Shantel Lanerie at Derby Divas.
-
The Derby Divas make Brittlynn Lanerie a Derby Diva in honor of her mother, Shantel.
-
The Derby Divas make Brittlynn Lanerie a Derby Diva in honor of her mother, Shantel.
-
The Derby Divas make Brittlynn Lanerie a Derby Diva in honor of her mother, Shantel.
-
Alison Hewett and Kelly Hymes.
-
The Derby Divas with honoree Shantel Lanerie's husband, Corey.
-
Kim Hagerman, Stacy Houlihan and Jan Cogburn.
-
Lynn Dunbar Bayus and Beth Scinta.
-
Kate Whiting, Grace Plihal and Reyna Diaz.
-
Jordan Hocker, Chris Burns and Kennedy Carter.
-
Janet Reilly and Lynne Choate.
-