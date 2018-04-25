+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Derby Divas
April 25, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Rodes For Him For Her hosted this special evening of fashion, food and friendship on April 19. Cancer survivor Erin M. Frazier, M.D. was celebrated as the night’s honoree, and proceeds raised held fund mammograms for underserved women in the Louisville community. The night was sponsored by Churchill Downs, Brown Forman, the Diaz Family Foundation and many more.
Sarah Mitchell, Alex Hepfinger, Tonya Abeln and Tricia Fox.
Courtney Kempf, Debbie Reiss and Leigh Pittman.
Steve Buttleman.
Jackie Hays.
Tonya Abeln.
Dr. Erin Frazier.
Dr. Erin and Jim Frazier.
Dr. Erin Frazier.
Russ Cox, Kathy Cox, Dr. Erin and Jim Frazier.
Shantel Lanerie, Dr. Erin Frazier, Tracy Wortham, Kristi Burge and Betsy Barefoot.
Lindsay Mahoney, Katie Hirst, Kim Mattingly and Jada Wilson.
Kristen Augspurger, Suzanne Shearer, Elizabeth Braden and Melissa Miller.
Amy Wombwell, David Wombwell and Patty Johnson.
Melissa Pruitt and Lauren Masterson.
Kim Marek, Gail Pyke and Patricia Bennett.
Micah Harter, Tami Goodbub and Heather Alford.
Heidi Pierce, Melissa Redick and Amy Walton.
Michelle Turiello, Tyleen Stoutt and Tassie Parker.
Lynsey Wallace and Natasha Schaftlein.
Michelle Riggs, Julie Riggs and Tracy Reid with Independence Bank.
Joanna Foresman, Martha Foresman and Kary Stivers.
Casey Ramage, Cille Kissel, Tracy Morrison and Stephanie Ubelhart.
Tammy McClanahan, Kathy Driscoll and Bhanu Calvert.
Diane Wiegel, Mary Easterling and Cynthia Durham.
Wanda Anderson, Sue Vogt, Barbie Tafel, Angela Tafel, Dr. Erin Frazier, Kathy Cox, Jerri Richard and Beth Scinta.
Dr. Erin and Jim Frazier.
Joyce Meyer, Nana Mizuguchi, Jarad Key and Lisa Stemler.
Joyce Meyer, Lynnie Meyer, Lisa Stemler and Mary Lou Meyer.
Diane Gerrow, Lisa Osborn and Jackie Logsdon.
Remy Kenney and Katie Reisz.
