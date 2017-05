Original Makers Club kicked off the 143rd Run for the Roses with a Derby Day Brunch at the Speed Art Museum the morning of May 6. Woodford Reserve hosted a special Kentucky Bourbon Bar, and, following cocktails, guests feasted on a Southern family-style brunch prepared by Wiltshire at the Speed Executive Chef Coby Ming. Live music also delighted all before the mass migration just down the road to Churchill Downs.

Photos by Tim Valentino.