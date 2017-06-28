Galleries
Demo Day Bourbon and Breakfast
June 28, 2017
On the morning of June 16, the Louisville Marriott Downtown celebrated one last gathering in their old lobby before the complete hotel renovation began. Area Market Director Shane Weaver, General Manager David Greene and Mayor Greg Fischer all spoke before the demolition officially began. Guests enjoyed breakfast and a performance by country star JD Shelburne.
Photos by Bill Wine.
General Manager of the Louisville Downtown Marriott David Greene, Ange McKinney with LCVB, Susan Herschel with Marriott and Executive Vice President of Louisville Convention & Visitors Bureau Cleo Battle.
Breakfast items were served.
Amy Tannheimer, Scott Baka, Anna-Marie Frazier and Labresa Amos.
Demo Day Bourbon & Breakfast.
Demo Day Bourbon & Breakfast.
Robert Gunnell and Marriott Louisville Area Market Director Shane Weaver.
Joey Wagner, Madison Hardy, Danielle Roberts, Bailey Crush and Blair Johnson.
Demo Day Bourbon & Breakfast.
General Manager of the Louisville Downtown Marriott David Greene and Mayor Greg Fischer.
Mae Bower and Gen Howard.
Jordan Skora and Nicole Twigg.
Lori Mattingly and Kristy Brown.
Mayor Greg Fischer gestured as he spoke.
Marriott Louisville Area Market Director Shane Weaver spoke as General Manager of the Louisville Downtown Marriott David Greene and Mayor Greg Fischer listened.
General Manager of the Louisville Downtown Marriott David Greene spoke as Marriott Louisville Area Market Director Shane Weaver and Mayor Greg Fischer smiled.
Mayor Greg Fischer, General Manager of the Louisville Downtown Marriott David Greene and Marriott Louisville Area Market Director Shane Weaver posed for a photo following the initial demolition.
Demo Day Bourbon & Breakfast.
Kristy Brown and Lori Mattingly.
Jennifer Cummings and Susan Herschel.
Mae Bower aimed with a sledge hammer.
Anna-Marie Frazier, Labresa Amos and Dana Metzler.
Kayla Browning, Sarena Wills and Jamie Ostermeier.
Demo Day Bourbon & Breakfast.
Dragsan Pala participated in the demo of a wall.