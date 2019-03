Dee’s Louisville hosted a delightful evening of fascinator fun on March 7. First, guests were invited to make their own headpiece with materials and help provided by the wonderful Dee’s staff. Then, the crowd got a sneak peek at this year’s trends with a fashion show and presentation of hats and fascinators. Refreshments were provided by Luc Belaire Champagne and Old 502 Winery.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington