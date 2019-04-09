‘Dawn to Derby’ Opening Reception

On April 5, photographer Dan Dry and ChromaLuxe premiered the new exhibition “Dawn to Derby” at Unique Imaging Concepts Gallery. The show includes more than 40 years of Kentucky Derby photos by Dry, who serves as the managing director of PriceWeber’s creative content studio, brought to life on ChromaLuxe’s high-definition aluminum photo panels. The exhibition is on display now through May 31.

Photos Courtesy of PriceWeber