‘Dawn to Derby’ Opening Reception
April 9, 2019
On April 5, photographer Dan Dry and ChromaLuxe premiered the new exhibition “Dawn to Derby” at Unique Imaging Concepts Gallery. The show includes more than 40 years of Kentucky Derby photos by Dry, who serves as the managing director of PriceWeber’s creative content studio, brought to life on ChromaLuxe’s high-definition aluminum photo panels. The exhibition is on display now through May 31.
Photos Courtesy of PriceWeber
Dan Dry and Dawne Gee of WAVE 3 News.
Rachel Free and Catherine Leigh with PriceWeber.
John Casi, Catherine Leigh, Rachel Free, Chris Johnson and Richard Johnson with PriceWeber.
Lindsay Moore, Chef Joshua Moore, Margaret Dry and Gibson Moore.
Troy Rutledge with Unique Imaging Concepts, Dan Dry and Steve Flores with ChromaLuxe.
The PriceWeber Team. Back row: Richard Johnson, Keaton Price, Dan Dry, Chris Johnson, Fred Davis, Gary Heinonen, John Casi and Tamara Davis. Front row: Tristan Schifferdecker, Catherine Leigh, Rachel Free and Susan Hovekamp.
Dan Dry and PriceWeber CEO Fred Davis.
Dan Dry, Lyntha Eiler, Professor Terry Eiler and Margaret Dry.
