Dancing with our Southern Indiana Stars

Photos by Tony Bennett

Local celebrities showed off their dance moves at this 12th annual dancing competition held at Huber’s Orchard & Winery on Sept. 11. Dustin Korb, who danced a cha cha number with professional Viktoria Szukk, won the competition and raised more than $90,000. The amount of money raised for for the night totaled more than $300,000, which went directly to Hosparus Health.