Dancin’ the Night Away Street Dance
July 5, 2017
The Oldham County Historical Society hosted a street dance on June 24. Guests got their groove on to the sounds of The Mystics, who performed a number of American Bandstand classics. Revisiting a bygone era, couples took to the street to perform the Twist, Jitterbug, Lindy Hop and more. Proceeds from the event benefited the Oldham County History Center.
PHOTOS BY BILL WINE.
Downtown La Grange was ail dressed up and looked beautiful on the night of the event.
Fresh flowers adorned the event.
Dancin’ the Night Away.
Derek and Katie Hampton.
Linda Helm, June St. Clair and Janet Cardy.
Tina Bullock and Patty Klosterman.
Cupcakes were served.
Sandy Hayden and Deborah Columbia.
Taylor Hampton and Lauren Young.
Jane and Keith Knapp.
The Mystics provided the musical entertainment.
Kristi Shearer, Robert McMakin and Beth Glass.
Barbara Fouts and Joe Hamilton registered.
Joe Hamilton and Barbara Fouts.
Barney and Joyce Barnett.
Terri Miller, Joyce Barnett, Executive Director of the Oldham County Historical Society Nancy Theiss and Tracey Leet.
Dancin’ the Night Away.
Dancin’ the Night Away.
Elaine and Mike Cundiff.
Guests videoed the musical performance.
Gary and Susan Kreps with Amy and Gary Sloboda.
Penney and Mike Potts.
Sandy, Chewy and Fred Field.
Sherrie Chambers, Mike Moore, Barney Barnett, Rick Moore and Elisha Noe.
Neil Johnson and Holly Barnett-Johnson.
Dancin’ the Night Away.
Faith and Art Brush.
Lisa Williams and Garnett Morgan.
Lisa Love and Rick Stoess.
Beth and Don Biggs.
Dancin’ the Night Away.
Dancin’ the Night Away.
Dancin’ the Night Away.
