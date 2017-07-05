Carousel Post > Galleries

Dancin’ the Night Away Street Dance

July 5, 2017

The Oldham County Historical Society hosted a street dance on June 24. Guests got their groove on to the sounds of The Mystics, who performed a number of American Bandstand classics. Revisiting a bygone era, couples took to the street to perform the Twist, Jitterbug, Lindy Hop and more. Proceeds from the event benefited the Oldham County History Center.

PHOTOS BY BILL WINE.

  • Downtown La Grange was ail dressed up and looked beautiful on the night of the event.

  • Fresh flowers adorned the event.

  • Dancin’ the Night Away.

  • Derek and Katie Hampton.

  • Linda Helm, June St. Clair and Janet Cardy.

  • Tina Bullock and Patty Klosterman.

  • The J.C. Barnett Library and Archives maintains and archives over 20,000 documents, records, artifacts and photos and makes them available to you for research and education.

  • Cupcakes were served.

  • Sandy Hayden and Deborah Columbia.

  • The Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum is a community museum of local history featuring more than 400 artifacts on display and hosts a permanent Oldham County history exhibit.

  • Taylor Hampton and Lauren Young.

  • Jane and Keith Knapp.

  • The Mystics provided the musical entertainment.

  • Kristi Shearer, Robert McMakin and Beth Glass.

  • Barbara Fouts and Joe Hamilton registered.

  • Joe Hamilton and Barbara Fouts.

  • Barney and Joyce Barnett.

  • Terri Miller, Joyce Barnett, Executive Director of the Oldham County Historical Society Nancy Theiss and Tracey Leet.

  • Dancin’ the Night Away.

  • Dancin’ the Night Away.

  • Elaine and Mike Cundiff.

  • Guests videoed the musical performance.

  • Gary and Susan Kreps with Amy and Gary Sloboda.

  • Penney and Mike Potts.

  • Sandy, Chewy and Fred Field.

  • Sherrie Chambers, Mike Moore, Barney Barnett, Rick Moore and Elisha Noe.

  • Neil Johnson and Holly Barnett-Johnson.

  • Dancin’ the Night Away.

  • Faith and Art Brush.

  • Lisa Williams and Garnett Morgan.

  • Lisa Love and Rick Stoess.

  • Beth and Don Biggs.

  • Dancin’ the Night Away.

  • Dancin’ the Night Away.

  • Dancin’ the Night Away.