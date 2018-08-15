Galleries
Dan Schusterman’s 90th Birthday Party
August 15, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
A grand gathering took place on Aug. 6 at Laura Frazier’s home, Rostrevor, to commemorate Dan Schusterman’s 90th birthday. The party was hosted by Frazier along with Cindy and Ray Carcione. Catering was provided by Wiltshire Pantry, who provided an array of delicious appetizers and light bites for the guests. Cindy Carcione made Dan’s favorite cake, Italian crème, as a surprise. Mac Brown gave an eloquent birthday toast in celebration of Dan’s special day, and Dan thanked everyone for attending and making his 90th birthday so special.
Birthday Boy Dan Schusterman gets kisses from Laura Frazier and Cindy Carcione.
Bill Stone, Ray Carcione and Don Parkinson.
Libby Parkinson and Brad Broecker.
Janice Carter Levitch, Matthew Cottrell and Bridget Williams.
Mac Brown, Cordt Huneke and Dan Schusterman.
Mac Brown, Cordt Huneke, Laura Frazier and Dan Schusterman.
Parker Theobald, Amelia Huneke and Douglas Riddle.
Carol Osborne, Margaret Schneider, Don Thornberry and Bill and Carol Lomicka.
Jan Corum and Jean Shewciw.
Dan Schusterman and Jan Corum.
Janice Carter Levitch and Carla Sue Broecker.
Janice Carter Levitch and Carla Sue and Brad Broecker.
Laura Frazier and Amelia Huneke.
Don Thornberry and Margaret Schneider.
Mary Stone and Carol Hebel.
Carol and Charles Hebel.
Paul and Penny Gold, Dan Schusterman and Bill Stone.
Carla Sue Broecker, Dan Schusterman and a Minion.
Laura Frazier, Dan Schusterman, Cindy Carcione and Bill Shewciw.
