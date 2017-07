This family-friendly affair was held on Peterson Avenue on Tuesday, July 4. Visitors browsed through artists’ booths, an expansive kids zone and plenty of food vendors. Children were treated to inflatables, face painting, putt putt golf and more. A pet contest also took place, and prizes for most exotic, most patriotic and best trick were awarded. After dark, an amazing fireworks display closed out the night as guests marveled at the night sky.

Photos by Emily Berry.