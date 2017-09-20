Galleries

CQ Jam for WaterStep

September 20, 2017

Photos by Tim Valentino.

  • Mark Hogg, Claudia and Kurtis Daniels and John Gillig.

  • The Moon Dogs.

  • The Moon Dogs.

  • OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

  • The Moon Dogs.

  • Dancing to The Moon Dogs.

  • Lynn Humphrey, Sarah Yoder and Debbie Day-Renn.

  • Ann Joseph, Debbie Dalton, Greg Deetsch, Karen Cooper, Leila Burch and Lynn Mehlhaff.

  • David Hinton and Kathleen and Ralph Johanson.

  • Debra Hoffer and Micah and Kendall Davis.

  • Bethany Steinrock, Emina Eljazovic and Andrea Lightsy.

  • Mary Lohr and Cindy Bell.

  • Kevin Adkins, Joel Middaugh, Alan Jones, Nancy Adkins, Kevin Humphrey, Damon Adkins, Amy Middaugh and Angie Jones.

  • Tim Thomas, Bev Leonhardt and Carrie Pike.

  • Kathy and Steven Kincheloe, Stacy Medley, Mike Isaac and Larry Heil.

  • Mike Jeffries, Shelley Baker, Barbour Jeffries and Jeff Baker.

  • Perry Herren, Shelley Baker, Diana Herren and Barbour Baker.

  • Jack and Kurt, Chad, Isaiah, Karen and Erin Shelton.

  • Fleur De Lis Dance Academy.

  • Fleur De Lis Dance Academy.

  • Fleur De Lis Dance Academy.

  • Fleur De Lis Dance Academy.

  • Donnie and Teresa Tiller and Kelly and Paul Chandler.

  • OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA